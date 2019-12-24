Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS), Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

The shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2016. The Financial company has also assigned a $4 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2012, to Outperform the LTS stock while also putting a $2.25 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.46 while ending the day at $3.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -18.19% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. LTS had ended its last session trading at $3.48. LTS 52-week low price stands at $1.81 while its 52-week high price is $4.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is now rated as Outperform. Raymond James also rated SONO as Upgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that SONO could surge by 14.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.08% to reach $17.43/share. It started the day trading at $15.00 and traded between $14.73 and $14.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SONO’s 50-day SMA is 13.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.24. The stock has a high of $15.68 for the year while the low is $9.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.32%, as 8.67M LTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.47% of Sonos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SONO shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 585,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,304,701 shares of SONO, with a total valuation of $59,620,109. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SONO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,468,832 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its Sonos Inc. shares by 46.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,603,730 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,134,730 shares of Sonos Inc. which are valued at $49,911,661. In the same vein, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP decreased its Sonos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 686,614 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,966,285 shares and is now valued at $27,233,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Sonos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.