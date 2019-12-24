Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

The shares of Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2018. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eros International Plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 24, 2015. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 18, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Jefferies was of a view that EROS is Buy in its latest report on August 12, 2015. Jefferies thinks that EROS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.08 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a 71.5% incline from the average session volume which is 4.75 million shares. EROS had ended its last session trading at $3.18. Eros International Plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EROS 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $10.80.

The Eros International Plc generated 89.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.54%.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.23% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.73 and traded between $15.21 and $15.64 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.50 for the year while the low is $11.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.08%, as 8.38M EROS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.75% of Change Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.16, while the P/B ratio is 12.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 969.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.49%.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more CHNG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 365,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,428,639 shares of CHNG, with a total valuation of $99,395,190. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC meanwhile bought more CHNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,462,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by 90.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,582,231 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,175,105 shares of Change Healthcare Inc. which are valued at $61,310,251. In the same vein, HealthCor Management LP increased its Change Healthcare Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,564,240 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,254,430 shares and is now valued at $56,924,273. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Change Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.