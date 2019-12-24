Is There A Value in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) And Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE)

The shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $41 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Maxim Group was of a view that CAKE is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CAKE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $39.08 while ending the day at $39.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a -118.19% decline from the average session volume which is 782180.0 shares. CAKE had ended its last session trading at $39.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.31, with a beta of 0.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CAKE 52-week low price stands at $35.83 while its 52-week high price is $51.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated generated 306.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.69%. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has the potential to record 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.31% to reach $16.83/share. It started the day trading at $15.04 and traded between $14.40 and $15.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOE’s 50-day SMA is 13.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.22. The stock has a high of $21.28 for the year while the low is $9.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.89%, as 5.40M CAKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of Ferro Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.73, while the P/B ratio is 3.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 722.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FOE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 174,509 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,373,246 shares of FOE, with a total valuation of $164,002,207. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FOE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,307,973 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ferro Corporation shares by 29.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,138,416 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,184,963 shares of Ferro Corporation which are valued at $74,095,959. In the same vein, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Ferro Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,221 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,113,393 shares and is now valued at $59,315,127. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Ferro Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.