Is There A Value in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) And Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

The shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Navient Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $14.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on April 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.50. JP Morgan was of a view that NAVI is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2019. Wedbush thinks that NAVI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.52.

The shares of the company added by 0.94% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.77 while ending the day at $13.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a 5.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. NAVI had ended its last session trading at $13.77. Navient Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.56, with a beta of 2.15. NAVI 52-week low price stands at $8.23 while its 52-week high price is $15.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.45%. Navient Corporation has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Jefferies also rated UPWK as Upgrade on June 26, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that UPWK could surge by 46.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.51% to reach $19.56/share. It started the day trading at $10.63 and traded between $10.37 and $10.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPWK’s 50-day SMA is 12.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.49. The stock has a high of $25.00 for the year while the low is $9.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.24%, as 4.39M NAVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.47% of Upwork Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 686,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,112,495 shares of UPWK, with a total valuation of $71,210,567. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more UPWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,979,531 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Upwork Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.