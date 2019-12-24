Is There A Value in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) And Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

The shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MTNB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 249.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.53.

The shares of the company added by 2.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $1.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a 10.64% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. MTNB had ended its last session trading at $1.71. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.10 MTNB 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $2.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. generated 32.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.16% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.325 and traded between $4.045 and $4.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CERS’s 50-day SMA is 4.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.17. The stock has a high of $6.88 for the year while the low is $3.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.55%, as 8.37M MTNB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.17% of Cerus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.09% over the last six months.

This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,300,000 shares of CERS, with a total valuation of $49,042,000.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cerus Corporation shares by 2.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,371,575 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 290,183 shares of Cerus Corporation which are valued at $45,012,636. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its Cerus Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,148 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,683,170 shares and is now valued at $37,684,958. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Cerus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.