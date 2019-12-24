Is There A Value in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) And Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.49.

The shares of the company added by 11.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7202 while ending the day at $0.83. During the trading session, a total of 517590.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.8% decline from the average session volume which is 503490.0 shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.74. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.57 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 1.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.05% to reach $41.83/share. It started the day trading at $41.75 and traded between $39.39 and $40.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APPN’s 50-day SMA is 42.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.05. The stock has a high of $62.94 for the year while the low is $24.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.88%, as 6.27M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.50% of Appian Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 526.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP sold more APPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP selling -34,182 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,425,054 shares of APPN, with a total valuation of $319,871,326. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more APPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,557,208 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Appian Corporation shares by 38.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,994,898 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 828,353 shares of Appian Corporation which are valued at $129,020,206. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Appian Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 65,349 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,925,426 shares and is now valued at $82,947,352. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Appian Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.