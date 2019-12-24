Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL), Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)?

The shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $59 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xcel Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Underperform the XEL stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Morgan Stanley was of a view that XEL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 21, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that XEL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $62.77 while ending the day at $63.02. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a -26.05% decline from the average session volume which is 3.21 million shares. XEL had ended its last session trading at $64.15. Xcel Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $33.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.85, with a beta of 0.10. Xcel Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 XEL 52-week low price stands at $47.70 while its 52-week high price is $66.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Xcel Energy Inc. generated 864.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.42%. Xcel Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Barclays also rated JWN as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that JWN could down by -13.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.17% to reach $36.00/share. It started the day trading at $41.09 and traded between $40.19 and $40.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JWN’s 50-day SMA is 37.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.53. The stock has a high of $49.98 for the year while the low is $25.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.46%, as 29.96M XEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.75% of Nordstrom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.85, while the P/B ratio is 7.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more JWN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -248,837 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,885,451 shares of JWN, with a total valuation of $453,667,665. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more JWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $283,458,169 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Nordstrom Inc. shares by 5.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,427,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -406,947 shares of Nordstrom Inc. which are valued at $245,318,972. In the same vein, Mellon Investments Corp. decreased its Nordstrom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,750,947 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,280,439 shares and is now valued at $239,724,357. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Nordstrom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.