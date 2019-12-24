Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

The shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Western Union Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Buy the WU stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that WU is Market Perform in its latest report on November 06, 2018. Susquehanna thinks that WU is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.06% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.075 while ending the day at $27.14. During the trading session, a total of 3.45 million shares were traded which represents a 49.78% incline from the average session volume which is 6.87 million shares. WU had ended its last session trading at $27.43. The Western Union Company currently has a market cap of $11.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 0.81. WU 52-week low price stands at $16.42 while its 52-week high price is $28.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Western Union Company generated 1.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. The Western Union Company has the potential to record 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now rated as Buy. Pivotal Research Group also rated AMZN as Reiterated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $2100 suggesting that AMZN could surge by 17.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1786.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.36% to reach $2167.56/share. It started the day trading at $1,793.00 and traded between $1,784.51 and $1793.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMZN’s 50-day SMA is 1,770.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1,823.27. The stock has a high of $2035.80 for the year while the low is $1307.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.51%, as 3.56M WU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Amazon.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 80.45, while the P/B ratio is 15.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 443,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,155,039 shares of AMZN, with a total valuation of $56,103,994,231. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,654,932,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Amazon.com Inc. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,705,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,504 shares of Amazon.com Inc. which are valued at $30,084,078,362. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Amazon.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,799 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,076,784 shares and is now valued at $28,951,072,627. Following these latest developments, around 11.70% of Amazon.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.