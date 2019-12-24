Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)?

The shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Kroger Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on December 06, 2019, to Market Perform the KR stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Oppenheimer was of a view that KR is Outperform in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Jefferies thinks that KR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.865 while ending the day at $28.89. During the trading session, a total of 4.15 million shares were traded which represents a 45.04% incline from the average session volume which is 7.55 million shares. KR had ended its last session trading at $29.00. The Kroger Co. currently has a market cap of $23.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.89, with a beta of 0.61. The Kroger Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 KR 52-week low price stands at $20.70 while its 52-week high price is $29.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Kroger Co. generated 1.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. The Kroger Co. has the potential to record 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.42% to reach $29.75/share. It started the day trading at $23.6465 and traded between $22.455 and $22.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDOT’s 50-day SMA is 25.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.57. The stock has a high of $84.00 for the year while the low is $21.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.74%, as 3.25M KR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of Green Dot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 825.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GDOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 63,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,261,254 shares of GDOT, with a total valuation of $125,007,395. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GDOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,812,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Green Dot Corporation shares by 154.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,849,638 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,122,666 shares of Green Dot Corporation which are valued at $43,947,399. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Green Dot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 529,560 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,627,586 shares and is now valued at $38,671,443. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Green Dot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.