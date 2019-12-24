Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)?

The shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SecureWorks Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2019, to Underperform the SCWX stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 07, 2018. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $10.50. First Analysis Sec was of a view that SCWX is Neutral in its latest report on December 07, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that SCWX is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $14.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.55.

During the trading session, a total of 759921.0 shares were traded which represents a -324.56% decline from the average session volume which is 178990.0 shares. SCWX had ended its last session trading at $15.18. SecureWorks Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SCWX 52-week low price stands at $10.37 while its 52-week high price is $24.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SecureWorks Corp. generated 138.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. SecureWorks Corp. has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.25% to reach $7.33/share.

A look at its technical shows that BGG’s 50-day SMA is 6.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.59. The stock has a high of $14.51 for the year while the low is $3.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.86%, as 8.61M SCWX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.22% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 752.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BGG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 150,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,213,718 shares of BGG, with a total valuation of $33,243,391. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more BGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,294,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by 3.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,341,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -120,608 shares of Briggs & Stratton Corporation which are valued at $17,875,495. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,638,616 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,712,853 shares and is now valued at $14,513,764. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.