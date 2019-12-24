Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)?

The shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Ethanol Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 28, 2017, to Buy the PEIX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on January 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.19.

The shares of the company added by 21.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.68 while ending the day at $0.84. During the trading session, a total of 960048.0 shares were traded which represents a -195.34% decline from the average session volume which is 325060.0 shares. PEIX had ended its last session trading at $0.69. Pacific Ethanol Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PEIX 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $1.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pacific Ethanol Inc. generated 18.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.59%.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.46% to reach $5.69/share. It started the day trading at $4.46 and traded between $4.29 and $4.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KGC’s 50-day SMA is 4.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.12. The stock has a high of $5.47 for the year while the low is $2.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.65%, as 13.78M PEIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more KGC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -3,770,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 150,356,004 shares of KGC, with a total valuation of $651,041,497. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more KGC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $267,944,293 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ruffer LLP decreased its Kinross Gold Corporation shares by 37.66% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,335,479 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -24,370,444 shares of Kinross Gold Corporation which are valued at $174,652,624. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Kinross Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,643,226 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,716,263 shares and is now valued at $145,991,419. Following these latest developments, around 3.52% of Kinross Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.