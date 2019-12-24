Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)?

The shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 27, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $26 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NortonLifeLock Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $25.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.20.

The shares of the company added by 0.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.48 while ending the day at $25.73. During the trading session, a total of 6.16 million shares were traded which represents a -2.99% decline from the average session volume which is 5.98 million shares. NLOK had ended its last session trading at $25.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 157.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.73, with a beta of 1.31. NortonLifeLock Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 NLOK 52-week low price stands at $17.42 while its 52-week high price is $26.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NortonLifeLock Inc. generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.62%. NortonLifeLock Inc. has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) is now rated as In-line. Barclays also rated PEG as Downgrade on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that PEG could surge by 10.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $65.14/share. It started the day trading at $59.00 and traded between $58.23 and $58.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEG’s 50-day SMA is 60.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.96. The stock has a high of $63.88 for the year while the low is $49.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 8.80M NLOK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PEG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -136,540 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 40,918,033 shares of PEG, with a total valuation of $2,426,848,537. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,412,596,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,163,410 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 371,573 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated which are valued at $1,729,681,847. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,584 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,250,788 shares and is now valued at $1,616,244,236. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.