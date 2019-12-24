Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)?

The shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mylan N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Wells Fargo was of a view that MYL is Market Perform in its latest report on May 08, 2019. SunTrust thinks that MYL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.72.

The shares of the company added by 0.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.395 while ending the day at $19.92. During the trading session, a total of 5.66 million shares were traded which represents a 11.63% incline from the average session volume which is 6.4 million shares. MYL had ended its last session trading at $19.79. Mylan N.V. currently has a market cap of $10.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 189.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 43.12, with a beta of 1.72. Mylan N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MYL 52-week low price stands at $16.63 while its 52-week high price is $32.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mylan N.V. generated 358.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Mylan N.V. has the potential to record 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Craig Hallum also rated ZAYO as Initiated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ZAYO could down by -0.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.14% to reach $34.45/share. It started the day trading at $34.61 and traded between $34.515 and $34.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAYO’s 50-day SMA is 34.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.90. The stock has a high of $34.60 for the year while the low is $20.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.01%, as 16.54M MYL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.19% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.25, while the P/B ratio is 5.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZAYO shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 659,234 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,685,693 shares of ZAYO, with a total valuation of $639,798,128. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZAYO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $409,748,402 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares by 12.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,905,614 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 976,873 shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. which are valued at $304,928,223. In the same vein, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,980 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,444,980 shares and is now valued at $289,156,115. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.