Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)?

The shares of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $28 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MPLX LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Buy the MPLX stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Evercore ISI was of a view that MPLX is In-line in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that MPLX is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.48.

The shares of the company added by 0.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.56 while ending the day at $25.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -1.27% decline from the average session volume which is 3.15 million shares. MPLX had ended its last session trading at $25.84. MPLX LP currently has a market cap of $27.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.67, with a beta of 1.06. MPLX LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPLX 52-week low price stands at $22.60 while its 52-week high price is $35.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MPLX LP generated 41.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.75%. MPLX LP has the potential to record 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $92. JP Morgan also rated VLO as Upgrade on May 14, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that VLO could surge by 12.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.03% to reach $108.76/share. It started the day trading at $95.45 and traded between $94.50 and $95.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLO’s 50-day SMA is 96.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.76. The stock has a high of $101.99 for the year while the low is $68.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.07%, as 8.13M MPLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of Valero Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.41, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VLO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -60,013 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,485,123 shares of VLO, with a total valuation of $3,197,494,395. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,236,278,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by 2.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,158,638 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,028 shares of Valero Energy Corporation which are valued at $2,020,438,343. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 624,309 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,098,773 shares and is now valued at $868,841,834. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Valero Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.