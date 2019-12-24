Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)?

The shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 300.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.46.

The shares of the company added by 12.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.67 while ending the day at $5.28. During the trading session, a total of 770537.0 shares were traded which represents a -144.42% decline from the average session volume which is 315250.0 shares. MRSN had ended its last session trading at $4.68. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 MRSN 52-week low price stands at $1.32 while its 52-week high price is $7.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mersana Therapeutics Inc. generated 58.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -177.14%. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Citigroup also rated SLDB as Downgrade on August 29, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that SLDB could surge by 48.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.15% to reach $8.29/share. It started the day trading at $4.39 and traded between $3.96 and $4.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLDB’s 50-day SMA is 7.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.65. The stock has a high of $32.85 for the year while the low is $2.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.40%, as 3.63M MRSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.81% of Solid Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more SLDB shares, increasing its portfolio by 71.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 2,822,581 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,749,803 shares of SLDB, with a total valuation of $26,526,726. RA Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more SLDB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,964,675 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tavistock Life Sciences Co. (Inve… increased its Solid Biosciences Inc. shares by 12.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,908,360 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 423,600 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $15,359,855. In the same vein, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its Solid Biosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,515,691 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,342,691 shares and is now valued at $13,136,776. Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Solid Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.