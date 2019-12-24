Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG), Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)?

The shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been pegged with a rating of Accumulate by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EOG Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. Wells Fargo was of a view that EOG is Outperform in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that EOG is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $98.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.65.

The shares of the company added by 0.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $81.82 while ending the day at $83.38. During the trading session, a total of 3.1 million shares were traded which represents a 27.62% incline from the average session volume which is 4.28 million shares. EOG had ended its last session trading at $82.66. EOG Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $47.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.04, with a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EOG 52-week low price stands at $64.33 while its 52-week high price is $107.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EOG Resources Inc. generated 1.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.73%. EOG Resources Inc. has the potential to record 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $59. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.52% to reach $57.00/share. It started the day trading at $59.92 and traded between $59.27 and $59.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPT’s 50-day SMA is 58.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.14. The stock has a high of $62.53 for the year while the low is $40.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.25%, as 4.71M EOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.01% of Liberty Property Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LPT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,153,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,892,563 shares of LPT, with a total valuation of $1,410,639,732. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $983,249,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Liberty Property Trust shares by 4.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,292,083 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 456,926 shares of Liberty Property Trust which are valued at $634,198,154. In the same vein, Zimmer Partners LP increased its Liberty Property Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 665,034 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,252,534 shares and is now valued at $262,041,145. Following these latest developments, around 0.79% of Liberty Property Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.