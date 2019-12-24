Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)?

The shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Endeavour Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2019. That day the Noble Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $3. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that EXK is Market Perform in its latest report on November 17, 2017. Raymond James thinks that EXK is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.09.

The shares of the company added by 3.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.16 while ending the day at $2.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.25 million shares were traded which represents a -20.43% decline from the average session volume which is 2.7 million shares. EXK had ended its last session trading at $2.15. Endeavour Silver Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 EXK 52-week low price stands at $1.68 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Endeavour Silver Corp. generated 21.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Endeavour Silver Corp. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.74% to reach $14.57/share. It started the day trading at $12.34 and traded between $12.06 and $12.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EURN’s 50-day SMA is 11.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.36. The stock has a high of $12.26 for the year while the low is $6.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.66%, as 1.46M EXK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.86% of Euronav NV shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold more EURN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling -92,848 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,778,015 shares of EURN, with a total valuation of $84,469,243. Oaktree Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more EURN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,556,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Euronav NV shares by 12.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,480,149 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -960,640 shares of Euronav NV which are valued at $70,374,418.