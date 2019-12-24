Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS), Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)?

The shares of AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 14, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $24 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AquaVenture Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2018, to Buy the WAAS stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on August 17, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. JMP Securities was of a view that WAAS is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on April 18, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that WAAS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is 16.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.93.

The shares of the company added by 24.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.82 while ending the day at $27.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -1265.75% decline from the average session volume which is 136640.0 shares. WAAS had ended its last session trading at $21.76. AquaVenture Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 WAAS 52-week low price stands at $16.08 while its 52-week high price is $23.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AquaVenture Holdings Limited generated 109.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -92.31%. AquaVenture Holdings Limited has the potential to record -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Morgan Stanley also rated ABMD as Downgrade on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $215 suggesting that ABMD could surge by 24.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $162.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.64% to reach $226.60/share. It started the day trading at $170.84 and traded between $161.6733 and $170.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABMD’s 50-day SMA is 190.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 229.96. The stock has a high of $364.31 for the year while the low is $155.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.94%, as 3.61M WAAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.18% of Abiomed Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.60, while the P/B ratio is 7.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 762.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 109,486 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,714,219 shares of ABMD, with a total valuation of $924,835,483. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more ABMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $605,380,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Abiomed Inc. shares by 21.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,692,621 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 473,485 shares of Abiomed Inc. which are valued at $528,238,388. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Abiomed Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,075 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,402,888 shares and is now valued at $471,398,568. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Abiomed Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.