Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)?

The shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $142 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Express Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Buy the AXP stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 03, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $120. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AXP is Overweight in its latest report on April 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AXP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $132.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $123.70 while ending the day at $124.49. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a -0.13% decline from the average session volume which is 3.0 million shares. AXP had ended its last session trading at $125.77. American Express Company currently has a market cap of $102.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.65, with a beta of 1.05. AXP 52-week low price stands at $89.05 while its 52-week high price is $129.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.35%. American Express Company has the potential to record 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated DKS as Upgrade on November 27, 2019, with its price target of $56 suggesting that DKS could surge by 5.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.36% to reach $49.83/share. It started the day trading at $47.41 and traded between $46.60 and $47.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DKS’s 50-day SMA is 42.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.93. The stock has a high of $48.78 for the year while the low is $29.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.60%, as 17.69M AXP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.03% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.07, while the P/B ratio is 2.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 22.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DKS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -488,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,936,681 shares of DKS, with a total valuation of $271,959,357. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $259,356,613 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares by 1.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,502,959 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 87,724 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. which are valued at $206,280,552. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 139,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,483,918 shares and is now valued at $205,408,284. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.