Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)?

The shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AK Steel Holding Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on July 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.40. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AKS is Underperform in its latest report on May 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that AKS is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.23 while ending the day at $3.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.67 million shares were traded which represents a 59.67% incline from the average session volume which is 9.09 million shares. AKS had ended its last session trading at $3.26. AK Steel Holding Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AKS 52-week low price stands at $1.66 while its 52-week high price is $3.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AK Steel Holding Corporation generated 30.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1500.0%. AK Steel Holding Corporation has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is now rated as Accumulate. Imperial Capital also rated FANG as Reiterated on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that FANG could surge by 28.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.15% to reach $124.44/share. It started the day trading at $89.435 and traded between $88.20 and $89.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FANG’s 50-day SMA is 82.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.19. The stock has a high of $114.14 for the year while the low is $73.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.22%, as 8.17M AKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of Diamondback Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FANG shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 556,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,033,328 shares of FANG, with a total valuation of $1,394,697,588. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FANG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,097,088,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,966,142 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,685 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. which are valued at $770,781,422. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Diamondback Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 367,142 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,004,604 shares and is now valued at $619,076,073. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.