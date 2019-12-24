Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY)?

The shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $150 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 3M Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Sell the MMM stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $180. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on October 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 158. UBS was of a view that MMM is Neutral in its latest report on July 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MMM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 176.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $174.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.30.

The shares of the company added by 1.77% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $176.56 while ending the day at $178.47. During the trading session, a total of 4.58 million shares were traded which represents a -65.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. MMM had ended its last session trading at $175.37. 3M Company currently has a market cap of $102.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 26.66, with a beta of 1.10. 3M Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 MMM 52-week low price stands at $150.58 while its 52-week high price is $219.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 3M Company generated 7.73 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.47%. 3M Company has the potential to record 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated STAY as Downgrade on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that STAY could surge by 8.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.41% to reach $16.13/share. It started the day trading at $14.92 and traded between $14.71 and $14.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STAY’s 50-day SMA is 14.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.01. The stock has a high of $19.73 for the year while the low is $12.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.34%, as 2.72M MMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Extended Stay America Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.81, while the P/B ratio is 3.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more STAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,720,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,773,399 shares of STAY, with a total valuation of $277,095,369. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more STAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $151,087,921 worth of shares.

Similarly, Long Pond Capital LP increased its Extended Stay America Inc. shares by 94.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,859,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,311,648 shares of Extended Stay America Inc. which are valued at $130,762,796. In the same vein, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its Extended Stay America Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 592,283 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,613,599 shares and is now valued at $82,856,721. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Extended Stay America Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.