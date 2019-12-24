Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)?

The shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $94 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Starbucks Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 98. JP Morgan was of a view that SBUX is Neutral in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SBUX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.26% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $88.175 while ending the day at $88.23. During the trading session, a total of 4.24 million shares were traded which represents a 35.72% incline from the average session volume which is 6.59 million shares. SBUX had ended its last session trading at $88.46. Starbucks Corporation currently has a market cap of $104.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.86, with a beta of 0.51. SBUX 52-week low price stands at $60.42 while its 52-week high price is $99.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Starbucks Corporation generated 2.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.14%. Starbucks Corporation has the potential to record 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.07% to reach $14.78/share. It started the day trading at $14.205 and traded between $14.08 and $14.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIV’s 50-day SMA is 13.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.85. The stock has a high of $14.47 for the year while the low is $10.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.47%, as 6.87M SBUX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artisan Partners LP sold more VIV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artisan Partners LP selling -4,272,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 86,707,029 shares of VIV, with a total valuation of $1,140,197,431. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,157,077 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by 3.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,835,232 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -133,425 shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. which are valued at $50,433,301. In the same vein, Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,251,673 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,409,765 shares and is now valued at $44,838,410. Following these latest developments, around 88.00% of Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.