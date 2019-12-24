Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)?

The shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PagSeguro Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that PAGS is Overweight in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Goldman thinks that PAGS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $202.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.19.

The shares of the company added by 1.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.20 while ending the day at $33.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.59 million shares were traded which represents a -7.12% decline from the average session volume which is 3.35 million shares. PAGS had ended its last session trading at $33.15. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PAGS 52-week low price stands at $17.02 while its 52-week high price is $53.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PagSeguro Digital Ltd. generated 79.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.0%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has the potential to record 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is now rated as Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Goldman also rated NKTR as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that NKTR could surge by 32.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.49% to reach $32.54/share. It started the day trading at $22.23 and traded between $21.31 and $21.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NKTR’s 50-day SMA is 19.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.38. The stock has a high of $47.11 for the year while the low is $15.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.56%, as 32.22M PAGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.53% of Nektar Therapeutics shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more NKTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 47.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 10,244,470 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,879,750 shares of NKTR, with a total valuation of $646,840,128. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile bought more NKTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $388,010,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Nektar Therapeutics shares by 3.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,606,402 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -675,556 shares of Nektar Therapeutics which are valued at $357,233,897. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Nektar Therapeutics shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,520,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,500,943 shares and is now valued at $334,804,133. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Nektar Therapeutics stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.