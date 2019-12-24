Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.92.

The shares of the company added by 37.30% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.70 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a -824.51% decline from the average session volume which is 137380.0 shares. HX had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Hexindai Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 HX 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $4.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hexindai Inc. generated 25.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -140.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.76% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.77 and traded between $19.76 and $20.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WES’s 50-day SMA is 20.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.59. The stock has a high of $35.75 for the year while the low is $17.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 6.92M HX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of Western Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.14, while the P/B ratio is 2.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more WES shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 6,677,468 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,293,298 shares of WES, with a total valuation of $430,720,174. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more WES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $424,670,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,253,278 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 589,197 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $252,710,619. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Western Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,405,110 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,885,800 shares and is now valued at $228,465,234. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Western Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.