Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU), Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ATNM)?

The shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. Nomura was of a view that FCAU is Neutral in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that FCAU is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.29.

The shares of the company added by 0.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.93 while ending the day at $14.98. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a 46.96% incline from the average session volume which is 5.81 million shares. FCAU had ended its last session trading at $14.96. FCAU 52-week low price stands at $12.11 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. generated 17.76 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.22%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. has the potential to record 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on December 06, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. ROTH Capital also rated ATNM as Resumed on October 23, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ATNM could surge by 93.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.45% to reach $3.17/share. It started the day trading at $0.20 and traded between $0.20 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATNM’s 50-day SMA is 0.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.28. The stock has a high of $0.71 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.21%, as 2.78M FCAU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.71% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more ATNM shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 453,793 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,797,509 shares of ATNM, with a total valuation of $2,375,327. Sio Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more ATNM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,620,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 53.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,631,343 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,620,540 shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,250,463. In the same vein, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,127,183 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,354,172 shares and is now valued at $365,626. Following these latest developments, around 1.43% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.