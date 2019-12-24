Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA), Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)?

The shares of Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Covia Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Underperform the CVIA stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $4. B. Riley FBR was of a view that CVIA is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that CVIA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.37.

During the trading session, a total of 561821.0 shares were traded which represents a -80.07% decline from the average session volume which is 312010.0 shares. CVIA had ended its last session trading at $1.74. Covia Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CVIA 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $7.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Covia Holdings Corporation generated 340.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.5%. Covia Holdings Corporation has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.17% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.1501 and $1.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KIRK's 50-day SMA is 1.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.94. The stock has a high of $11.77 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.65%, as 4.11M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.35% of Kirkland's Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 605.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold more KIRK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. selling -194,392 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,173,708 shares of KIRK, with a total valuation of $1,830,984. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more KIRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,751,587 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Kirkland’s Inc. shares by 35.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,037,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 269,200 shares of Kirkland’s Inc. which are valued at $1,618,188. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Kirkland’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 467,090 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 645,351 shares and is now valued at $1,006,748. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of Kirkland’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.