Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)?

The shares of Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $27 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corteva Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Neutral the CTVA stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $34.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that CTVA is Sell in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that CTVA is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.17.

During the trading session, a total of 5.85 million shares were traded which represents a 4.08% incline from the average session volume which is 6.1 million shares. CTVA had ended its last session trading at $28.18. Corteva Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CTVA 52-week low price stands at $24.10 while its 52-week high price is $32.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Corteva Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $127.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.05% to reach $144.35/share. It started the day trading at $129.38 and traded between $127.60 and $128.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIDU's 50-day SMA is 114.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 124.20. The stock has a high of $186.22 for the year while the low is $93.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.82%, as 5.14M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of Baidu Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BIDU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -21,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,880,506 shares of BIDU, with a total valuation of $1,171,136,376. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more BIDU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,135,138,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Baidu Inc. shares by 4.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,879,824 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -463,286 shares of Baidu Inc. which are valued at $1,052,525,539. In the same vein, Dodge & Cox decreased its Baidu Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 87,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,356,187 shares and is now valued at $990,458,845. Following these latest developments, around 15.60% of Baidu Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.