Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU)?

The shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerecor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2019, to Buy the CERC stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on December 12, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that CERC is Buy in its latest report on April 13, 2016. Laidlaw thinks that CERC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 09, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.94.

The shares of the company added by 23.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.29 while ending the day at $5.28. During the trading session, a total of 528653.0 shares were traded which represents a -800.29% decline from the average session volume which is 58720.0 shares. CERC had ended its last session trading at $4.28. Cerecor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CERC 52-week low price stands at $2.71 while its 52-week high price is $7.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cerecor Inc. generated 5.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. Cerecor Inc. has the potential to record -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 20, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.75. H.C. Wainwright also rated AXU as Resumed on July 07, 2014, with its price target of $1.70 suggesting that AXU could surge by 12.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.55% to reach $2.36/share. It started the day trading at $2.11 and traded between $2.00 and $2.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXU’s 50-day SMA is 1.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.54. The stock has a high of $2.81 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1106058.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.98%, as 840,826 CERC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 80.00% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.20% of Alexco Resource Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.