Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)?

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.72.

The shares of the company added by 1.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.155 while ending the day at $0.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 75.83% incline from the average session volume which is 6.1 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.16. TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 921000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -244.44%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Laidlaw also rated CARA as Reiterated on May 29, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that CARA could surge by 47.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.49% to reach $32.11/share. It started the day trading at $17.28 and traded between $16.72 and $16.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARA’s 50-day SMA is 19.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.69. The stock has a high of $27.55 for the year while the low is $12.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.56%, as 5.76M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.58% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 682.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CARA shares, increasing its portfolio by 65.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,836,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,636,827 shares of CARA, with a total valuation of $120,464,765. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CARA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,262,367 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares by 126.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,198,674 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $55,857,000. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 383,333 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,095,765 shares and is now valued at $54,447,975. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.