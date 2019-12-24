Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)?

The shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rio Tinto Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that RIO is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that RIO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.95.

The shares of the company added by 0.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $58.75 while ending the day at $58.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 24.28% incline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. RIO had ended its last session trading at $58.77. Rio Tinto Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RIO 52-week low price stands at $43.89 while its 52-week high price is $63.26.

The Rio Tinto Group generated 6.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Rio Tinto Group has the potential to record 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Citigroup also rated EAF as Upgrade on July 25, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that EAF could surge by 20.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.02% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $11.78 and traded between $11.57 and $11.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EAF’s 50-day SMA is 12.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.14. The stock has a high of $15.35 for the year while the low is $9.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.14%, as 19.12M RIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.60% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dalal Street LLC bought more EAF shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dalal Street LLC purchasing 1,423,563 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,547,101 shares of EAF, with a total valuation of $78,158,653. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EAF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $76,856,244 worth of shares.