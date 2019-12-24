Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)?

The shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $17 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Regions Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Wedbush was of a view that RF is Outperform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that RF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.11 while ending the day at $17.17. During the trading session, a total of 7.75 million shares were traded which represents a 11.7% incline from the average session volume which is 8.78 million shares. RF had ended its last session trading at $17.25. Regions Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $16.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.57. RF 52-week low price stands at $12.39 while its 52-week high price is $17.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.13%. Regions Financial Corporation has the potential to record 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Edward Jones published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is now rated as Hold. Stephens also rated FAST as Downgrade on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that FAST could down by -6.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.51% to reach $34.63/share. It started the day trading at $37.43 and traded between $36.845 and $36.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FAST’s 50-day SMA is 36.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.05. The stock has a high of $37.94 for the year while the low is $24.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 34.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.68%, as 30.52M RF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.33% of Fastenal Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.52, while the P/B ratio is 8.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FAST shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,334,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,864,320 shares of FAST, with a total valuation of $2,410,540,646. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FAST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,144,259,857 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Fastenal Company shares by 1.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,066,372 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 585,911 shares of Fastenal Company which are valued at $1,103,477,533. In the same vein, Walter Scott & Partners Ltd. increased its Fastenal Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 915,768 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 24,014,424 shares and is now valued at $852,992,340. Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of Fastenal Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.