Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)?

The shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProPetro Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the PUMP stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Hold rating by R. F. Lafferty in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Piper Jaffray was of a view that PUMP is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PUMP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.41.

The shares of the company added by 2.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.75 while ending the day at $11.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a 28.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. PUMP had ended its last session trading at $11.00. ProPetro Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 PUMP 52-week low price stands at $7.07 while its 52-week high price is $25.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ProPetro Holding Corp. generated 109.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.79%. ProPetro Holding Corp. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Berenberg also rated BOX as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that BOX could surge by 2.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.80% to reach $17.80/share. It started the day trading at $17.56 and traded between $17.22 and $17.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOX’s 50-day SMA is 16.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.47. The stock has a high of $24.93 for the year while the low is $12.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.43%, as 7.23M PUMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.99% of Box Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BOX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 462,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,865,365 shares of BOX, with a total valuation of $307,624,258. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BOX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,432,229 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Box Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.