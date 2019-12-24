Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)?

The shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $63 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gilead Sciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Hold the GILD stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GILD is Top Pick in its latest report on July 29, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that GILD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 88.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $76.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $66.54 while ending the day at $66.75. During the trading session, a total of 6.78 million shares were traded which represents a -4.73% decline from the average session volume which is 6.47 million shares. GILD had ended its last session trading at $66.85. Gilead Sciences Inc. currently has a market cap of $84.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 18.59, with a beta of 1.13. Gilead Sciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 GILD 52-week low price stands at $60.32 while its 52-week high price is $70.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gilead Sciences Inc. generated 9.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.79%. Gilead Sciences Inc. has the potential to record 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated UTX as Reiterated on July 25, 2019, with its price target of $195 suggesting that UTX could surge by 6.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $149.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $160.71/share.

A look at its technical shows that UTX’s 50-day SMA is 145.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 135.29. The stock has a high of $150.90 for the year while the low is $100.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.46%, as 7.60M GILD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of United Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.24, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more UTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -1,279,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 93,181,035 shares of UTX, with a total valuation of $13,822,474,732. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,158,028,300 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its United Technologies Corporation shares by 2.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,707,049 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 826,778 shares of United Technologies Corporation which are valued at $6,186,823,649. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its United Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,367,047 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,439,971 shares and is now valued at $3,328,745,298. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of United Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.