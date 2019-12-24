Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?

The shares of Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 14, 2017. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enel Americas S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.04.

The shares of the company added by 0.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.85 while ending the day at $10.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a 11.94% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. ENIA had ended its last session trading at $10.87. Enel Americas S.A. currently has a market cap of $17.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 0.61. Enel Americas S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ENIA 52-week low price stands at $7.18 while its 52-week high price is $11.11.

The Enel Americas S.A. generated 1.41 billion in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $324. Even though the stock has been trading at $290.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.98% to reach $324.24/share. It started the day trading at $290.27 and traded between $283.66 and $284.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLT’s 50-day SMA is 297.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 279.43. The stock has a high of $315.75 for the year while the low is $172.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.58%, as 2.53M ENIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.97% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.65, while the P/B ratio is 6.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.47% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 232,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,429,766 shares of FLT, with a total valuation of $2,894,183,781. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,771,059,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by 3.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,679,927 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 184,676 shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,743,283,195. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,973 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,581,504 shares and is now valued at $1,406,155,208. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.