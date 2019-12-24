Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)?

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.89.

The shares of the company added by 0.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.50 while ending the day at $31.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 34.82% incline from the average session volume which is 2.37 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $31.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $37.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.65, with a beta of 1.24. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $21.85 while its 52-week high price is $31.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 133.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 108.86%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated FTCH as Initiated on June 12, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that FTCH could surge by 39.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.31% to reach $15.96/share. It started the day trading at $9.72 and traded between $9.46 and $9.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTCH’s 50-day SMA is 9.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.38. The stock has a high of $31.60 for the year while the low is $7.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 26.19M CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.58% of Farfetch Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more FTCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 5,789,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,979,731 shares of FTCH, with a total valuation of $308,558,121. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) … meanwhile bought more FTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,266,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Farfetch Limited shares by 34.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,792,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,756,997 shares of Farfetch Limited which are valued at $107,497,324. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Farfetch Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,050,623 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,871,793 shares and is now valued at $78,403,058. Following these latest developments, around 25.37% of Farfetch Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.