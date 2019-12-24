Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)?

The shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Outperform the BPY stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.05 while ending the day at $18.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -79.69% decline from the average session volume which is 899550.0 shares. BPY had ended its last session trading at $18.22. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BPY 52-week low price stands at $14.96 while its 52-week high price is $21.22.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.71% to reach $10.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.54 and traded between $8.39 and $8.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRFS’s 50-day SMA is 8.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.14. The stock has a high of $9.96 for the year while the low is $5.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.47%, as 4.94M BPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of BRF S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.87, while the P/B ratio is 3.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more BRFS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 439,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,161,497 shares of BRFS, with a total valuation of $112,662,414. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more BRFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,355,625 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC decreased its BRF S.A. shares by 20.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,691,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,467,000 shares of BRF S.A. which are valued at $48,714,960. In the same vein, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its BRF S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 153,229 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,444,574 shares and is now valued at $46,605,553. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of BRF S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.