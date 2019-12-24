Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)?

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $32 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avis Budget Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2019, to Buy the CAR stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2018. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on June 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Northcoast was of a view that CAR is Neutral in its latest report on April 11, 2018. Goldman thinks that CAR is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.69.

The shares of the company added by 0.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.66 while ending the day at $32.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -30.37% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. CAR had ended its last session trading at $32.89. Avis Budget Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.4 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 30.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CAR 52-week low price stands at $21.63 while its 52-week high price is $37.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avis Budget Group Inc. generated 615.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.09%. Avis Budget Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is now rated as Market Perform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated UUUU as Reiterated on September 22, 2016, with its price target of $5 suggesting that UUUU could surge by 45.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.53% to reach $3.42/share. It started the day trading at $1.92 and traded between $1.83 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UUUU’s 50-day SMA is 1.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.39. The stock has a high of $3.73 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.80%, as 12.32M CAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.78% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 779.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.52% over the last six months.