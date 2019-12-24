Is It Crazy To Buy Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) And DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

The shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Truist Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $56.10 while ending the day at $56.20. During the trading session, a total of 4.61 million shares were traded which represents a 15.68% incline from the average session volume which is 5.47 million shares. TFC had ended its last session trading at $56.30. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $75.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.98, with a beta of 1.18. TFC 52-week low price stands at $40.68 while its 52-week high price is $56.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.87%. Truist Financial Corporation has the potential to record 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is now rated as Sector Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated DXC as Downgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that DXC could surge by 2.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.16% to reach $38.50/share. It started the day trading at $37.705 and traded between $37.21 and $37.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXC’s 50-day SMA is 33.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.93. The stock has a high of $69.45 for the year while the low is $26.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.43%, as 13.31M TFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of DXC Technology Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,041,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,069,919 shares of DXC, with a total valuation of $1,085,180,076. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $510,926,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its DXC Technology Company shares by 7.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,796,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 857,443 shares of DXC Technology Company which are valued at $440,357,074. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DXC Technology Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,648 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,040,549 shares and is now valued at $412,143,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of DXC Technology Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.