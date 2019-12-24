Is It Crazy To Buy Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) And Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

The shares of Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2017. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stage Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2017. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SSI is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2016. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SSI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1409.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is 8.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.68.

The shares of the company added by 22.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.6509 while ending the day at $8.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a -125.82% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. SSI had ended its last session trading at $6.76. Stage Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SSI 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $7.60.

The Stage Stores Inc. generated 26.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Stage Stores Inc. has the potential to record -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) is now rated as Overweight. Nomura also rated RTRX as Initiated on November 19, 2018, with its price target of $57 suggesting that RTRX could surge by 47.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.47% to reach $28.57/share. It started the day trading at $15.02 and traded between $14.265 and $14.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTRX’s 50-day SMA is 12.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.84. The stock has a high of $24.69 for the year while the low is $10.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.06%, as 3.94M SSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.94% of Retrophin Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 435.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.27% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RTRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,910,587 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its Retrophin Inc. shares by 13.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,270,571 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -502,011 shares of Retrophin Inc. which are valued at $45,362,820. In the same vein, Scopia Capital Management LP decreased its Retrophin Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 664,793 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,219,898 shares and is now valued at $44,659,985. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Retrophin Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.