Is It Crazy To Buy Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) And ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

The shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sibanye Gold Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2018. Citigroup was of a view that SBGL is Buy in its latest report on February 23, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that SBGL is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 309.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.03.

The shares of the company added by 3.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.21 while ending the day at $9.49. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a 31.1% incline from the average session volume which is 4.36 million shares. SBGL had ended its last session trading at $9.14. Sibanye Gold Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SBGL 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $9.71.

The Sibanye Gold Limited generated 425.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sibanye Gold Limited has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Neutral. Oppenheimer also rated VRAY as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that VRAY could surge by 29.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.38% to reach $6.55/share. It started the day trading at $4.63 and traded between $4.38 and $4.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 3.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.95. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $2.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.93%, as 17.57M SBGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.13% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Park West Asset Management LLC bought more VRAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Park West Asset Management LLC purchasing 1,937,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,553,168 shares of VRAY, with a total valuation of $31,716,518. FIAM LLC meanwhile bought more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,250,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Puissance Capital Management LP decreased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,842,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $22,718,677. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,057,751 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,122,216 shares and is now valued at $20,325,757. Following these latest developments, around 17.90% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.