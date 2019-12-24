Is It Crazy To Buy Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) And The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

The shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qurate Retail Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Buy the QRTEA stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 01, 2019. Aegis Capital was of a view that QRTEA is Buy in its latest report on November 19, 2018. FBN Securities thinks that QRTEA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.71.

The shares of the company added by 2.01% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.945 while ending the day at $8.14. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a 13.92% incline from the average session volume which is 5.01 million shares. QRTEA had ended its last session trading at $7.98. Qurate Retail Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 QRTEA 52-week low price stands at $7.72 while its 52-week high price is $22.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qurate Retail Inc. generated 605.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -47.62%. Qurate Retail Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Liberum published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.65% to reach $70.00/share. It started the day trading at $57.63 and traded between $56.94 and $56.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UN’s 50-day SMA is 59.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.54. The stock has a high of $63.62 for the year while the low is $52.08. At the moment, only 0.17% of The Unilever Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.47, while the P/B ratio is 11.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more UN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 32,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,838,354 shares of UN, with a total valuation of $1,240,923,981. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC meanwhile sold more UN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $752,776,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its The Unilever Group shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,527,071 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of The Unilever Group which are valued at $507,787,078. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its The Unilever Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 262,151 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,054,867 shares and is now valued at $360,567,330. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of The Unilever Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.