Is It Crazy To Buy PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) And Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PayPal Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that PYPL is Sell in its latest report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PYPL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 131.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 31 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $127.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $108.38 while ending the day at $108.61. During the trading session, a total of 4.05 million shares were traded which represents a 42.08% incline from the average session volume which is 7.0 million shares. PYPL had ended its last session trading at $108.75. PayPal Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $127.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.79, with a beta of 0.95. PayPal Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PYPL 52-week low price stands at $76.70 while its 52-week high price is $121.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PayPal Holdings Inc. generated 6.88 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.19%. PayPal Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.42% to reach $60.52/share. It started the day trading at $14.41 and traded between $13.75 and $13.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR's 50-day SMA is 10.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.76. The stock has a high of $14.38 for the year while the low is $3.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.46%, as 7.77M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.22% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 70.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 91.56% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.