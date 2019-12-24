Is It Crazy To Buy Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) And Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

The shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $90 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Merck & Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on July 03, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $97. Atlantic Equities was of a view that MRK is Overweight in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Citigroup thinks that MRK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.01.

The shares of the company added by 0.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $91.44 while ending the day at $91.74. During the trading session, a total of 6.26 million shares were traded which represents a 24.44% incline from the average session volume which is 8.29 million shares. MRK had ended its last session trading at $91.58. Merck & Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $234.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.48, with a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MRK 52-week low price stands at $70.89 while its 52-week high price is $92.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Merck & Co. Inc. generated 7.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.13%. Merck & Co. Inc. has the potential to record 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Argus published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LEN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that LEN could surge by 15.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.77% to reach $65.67/share.

A look at its technical shows that LEN’s 50-day SMA is 59.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.18. The stock has a high of $62.63 for the year while the low is $37.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.45%, as 13.39M MRK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Lennar Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.15, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 418,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,947,748 shares of LEN, with a total valuation of $1,846,033,168. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $982,708,518 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Lennar Corporation shares by 52.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,431,559 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,329,359 shares of Lennar Corporation which are valued at $920,492,494. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Lennar Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,251 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,507,334 shares and is now valued at $746,062,473. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Lennar Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.