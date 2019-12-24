Is It Crazy To Buy Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) And STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2018. Berenberg was of a view that KOS is Buy in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Raymond James thinks that KOS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.37.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.39 while ending the day at $5.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.39 million shares were traded which represents a 44.59% incline from the average session volume which is 6.11 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $5.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. currently has a market cap of $2.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.97. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 KOS 52-week low price stands at $3.53 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 211.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 325.0%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) is now rated as Buy. Cowen also rated STM as Reiterated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that STM could surge by 1.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.78% to reach $27.60/share. It started the day trading at $27.185 and traded between $26.835 and $27.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STM’s 50-day SMA is 24.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.19. The stock has a high of $27.79 for the year while the low is $12.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.41%, as 5.07M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.70% of STMicroelectronics N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.46, while the P/B ratio is 3.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co… sold more STM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co… selling -236,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,379,866 shares of STM, with a total valuation of $106,737,334. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile bought more STM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,697,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its STMicroelectronics N.V. shares by 11.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,994,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 211,322 shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. which are valued at $48,601,091. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its STMicroelectronics N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 531,056 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,492,892 shares and is now valued at $36,381,778. Following these latest developments, around 28.40% of STMicroelectronics N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.