Is It Crazy To Buy Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) And Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

The shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Juniper Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Neutral the JNPR stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on September 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Barclays was of a view that JNPR is Equal Weight in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that JNPR is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $26.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.33 while ending the day at $24.47. During the trading session, a total of 3.83 million shares were traded which represents a -3.1% decline from the average session volume which is 3.71 million shares. JNPR had ended its last session trading at $24.50. Juniper Networks Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 55.66, with a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 JNPR 52-week low price stands at $22.42 while its 52-week high price is $28.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Juniper Networks Inc. generated 1.2 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -38.89%. Juniper Networks Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is now rated as Equal-Weight. RBC Capital Mkts also rated VLY as Initiated on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that VLY could surge by 9.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.33% to reach $12.65/share. It started the day trading at $11.63 and traded between $11.42 and $11.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLY’s 50-day SMA is 11.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.74. The stock has a high of $12.14 for the year while the low is $8.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 15.91M JNPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.07% of Valley National Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 367,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,406,597 shares of VLY, with a total valuation of $491,068,393. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $386,793,805 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Valley National Bancorp shares by 3.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,132,704 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 644,260 shares of Valley National Bancorp which are valued at $198,396,712. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valley National Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 775,372 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,832,663 shares and is now valued at $148,602,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Valley National Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.