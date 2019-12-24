Is It Crazy To Buy Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) And Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.02.

The shares of the company added by 18.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.68 while ending the day at $0.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.04 million shares were traded which represents a -121.84% decline from the average session volume which is 920370.0 shares. HCR had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Hi-Crush Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HCR 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hi-Crush Inc. generated 48.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. Hi-Crush Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.36% to reach $24.77/share. It started the day trading at $16.36 and traded between $15.7401 and $16.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAM’s 50-day SMA is 14.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.32. The stock has a high of $39.89 for the year while the low is $12.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.01%, as 2.63M HCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of Pampa Energia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 738.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.55% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sculptor Capital LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,887,839 shares of PAM, with a total valuation of $25,750,124. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,558,056 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Pampa Energia S.A. shares by 0.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,718,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,339 shares of Pampa Energia S.A. which are valued at $23,442,031. Following these latest developments, around 38.00% of Pampa Energia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.