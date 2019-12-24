Is It Crazy To Buy Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) And Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

The shares of Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 24, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.60 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avon Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2018. The stock was given Underperform rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.20. UBS was of a view that AVP is Sell in its latest report on August 04, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AVP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 344.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.55.

The shares of the company added by 2.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.66 while ending the day at $5.78. During the trading session, a total of 5.42 million shares were traded which represents a 19.25% incline from the average session volume which is 6.71 million shares. AVP had ended its last session trading at $5.64. AVP 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avon Products Inc. generated 564.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Avon Products Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated MPW as Initiated on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $19.50 suggesting that MPW could surge by 7.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.45% to reach $22.08/share. It started the day trading at $20.85 and traded between $20.37 and $20.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPW’s 50-day SMA is 20.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.80. The stock has a high of $21.63 for the year while the low is $15.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.63%, as 20.94M AVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.12% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MPW shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 8,800,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,717,486 shares of MPW, with a total valuation of $1,405,815,009. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MPW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $895,237,840 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.