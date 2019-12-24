Is A Downturn Overdue? Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS), Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)?

The shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Leerink Partners advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2018, to Outperform the XERS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.41.

The shares of the company added by 5.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.45 while ending the day at $7.95. During the trading session, a total of 569821.0 shares were traded which represents a -302.3% decline from the average session volume which is 141640.0 shares. XERS had ended its last session trading at $7.56. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.00 XERS 52-week low price stands at $6.85 while its 52-week high price is $18.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 56.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.67%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.16% to reach $3.86/share. It started the day trading at $3.60 and traded between $3.505 and $3.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUY’s 50-day SMA is 3.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.93. The stock has a high of $3.84 for the year while the low is $1.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.88%, as 17.20M XERS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more AUY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,538,205 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 122,479,074 shares of AUY, with a total valuation of $438,475,085. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AUY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,062,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Yamana Gold Inc. shares by 57.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,872,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,719,991 shares of Yamana Gold Inc. which are valued at $85,462,766. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Yamana Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,646,761 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,646,761 shares and is now valued at $81,075,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Yamana Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.