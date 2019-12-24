Is A Downturn Overdue? Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)?

The shares of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valaris plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.40.

The shares of the company added by 9.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.16 while ending the day at $5.69. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a 37.85% incline from the average session volume which is 5.57 million shares. VAL had ended its last session trading at $5.19. Valaris plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VAL 52-week low price stands at $3.42 while its 52-week high price is $19.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valaris plc generated 129.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.83%. Valaris plc has the potential to record -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $36. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.51% to reach $41.56/share. It started the day trading at $30.17 and traded between $28.52 and $28.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLS’s 50-day SMA is 28.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.69. The stock has a high of $33.18 for the year while the low is $12.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.63%, as 5.30M VAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.02% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 765.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought more APLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 81.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchasing 2,098,581 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,678,289 shares of APLS, with a total valuation of $125,752,408. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more APLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,624,773 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,510,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,041 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $94,368,960. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,892 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,976,000 shares and is now valued at $79,994,880. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.