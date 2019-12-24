Is A Downturn Overdue? Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

The shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 06, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Oppenheimer was of a view that TUFN is Outperform in its latest report on May 06, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TUFN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.30.

The shares of the company added by 6.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.43 while ending the day at $17.75. During the trading session, a total of 622996.0 shares were traded which represents a -83.25% decline from the average session volume which is 339970.0 shares. TUFN had ended its last session trading at $16.59. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 TUFN 52-week low price stands at $14.85 while its 52-week high price is $31.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. generated 122.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is now rated as Buy. Morgan Stanley also rated GE as Initiated on September 05, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GE could down by -3.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.18% to reach $10.78/share. It started the day trading at $11.17 and traded between $11.00 and $11.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GE’s 50-day SMA is 10.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.87. The stock has a high of $11.84 for the year while the low is $6.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 95.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.08%, as 93.96M TUFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of General Electric Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1240.00, while the P/B ratio is 3.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 53.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 5,426,043 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 641,520,506 shares of GE, with a total valuation of $7,229,936,103. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,105,775,027 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its General Electric Company shares by 34.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 490,930,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,365,097 shares of General Electric Company which are valued at $5,532,791,525. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its General Electric Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,228,035 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 355,983,217 shares and is now valued at $4,011,930,856. Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of General Electric Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.